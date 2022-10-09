Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 6,735 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVGet Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,594,000 after acquiring an additional 259,010 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,628,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after purchasing an additional 66,642 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,357,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,886 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,079,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,259,000 after purchasing an additional 208,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,584,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,649,000 after purchasing an additional 247,908 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.04. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

