Allen Capital Group LLC Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Allen Capital Group LLC owned about 0.15% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FJUN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,847,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 244,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 172,608 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,293,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth $1,363,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $864,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of FJUN opened at $34.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $38.24.

