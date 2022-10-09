Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $20.04 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 15.6% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.6% during the second quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 45.7% during the second quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 37,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 82.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 107,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,191,000 after buying an additional 48,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $269.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $267.10 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

