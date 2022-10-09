Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 611.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DOX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.27. The stock had a trading volume of 349,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,312. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

