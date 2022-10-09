Amplify Protocol Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (AMPT)

Amplify Protocol (AMPT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Amplify Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Amplify Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amplify Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,428.39 and $163,315.00 worth of Amplify Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amplify Protocol Token Profile

Amplify Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2020. Amplify Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000 tokens. Amplify Protocol’s official Twitter account is @amplifyprotocol. The official website for Amplify Protocol is ampt.finance. Amplify Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ampt-defi.

Buying and Selling Amplify Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Amplify Protocol (AMPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Amplify Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amplify Protocol is 0.00714289 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $41,980.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ampt.finance.”

