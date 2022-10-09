Analysts Set ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Price Target at $23.05

Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. William Blair lowered ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $74,067.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,751 shares in the company, valued at $564,075.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,750 shares of company stock worth $172,413 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth $60,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 66.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

ECOM stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $651.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $28.64.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 23.74%. On average, research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

