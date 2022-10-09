Analysts Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target at $49.00

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on OPRX shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.
In related news, CEO William J. Febbo purchased 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $163,603.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,493.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo acquired 10,700 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $163,603.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 461,772 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Paul Lang acquired 6,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,957. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,800 shares of company stock worth $469,782 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $15.03 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $272.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
