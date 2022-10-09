Analysts Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target at $49.00

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OPRX shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Insider Activity at OptimizeRx

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo purchased 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $163,603.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,493.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo acquired 10,700 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $163,603.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 461,772 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Paul Lang acquired 6,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,957. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,800 shares of company stock worth $469,782 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $15.03 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $272.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About OptimizeRx

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Further Reading

