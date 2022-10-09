Analyzing Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) & NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and NASB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 18.60% N/A N/A NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and NASB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and NASB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $75.43 million 2.66 $13.81 million $1.91 14.94 NASB Financial N/A N/A $73.71 million $5.06 10.67

NASB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation. NASB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate development and commercial loans, such as multifamily, retail, single-tenant, multi-tenant, office, industrial, and other loans; investment property loans; and construction and development loans. It operates 10 branch offices, 50 ATMs, and 3 mortgage loan offices. The company was founded in 1927 and is based in Grandview, Missouri.

