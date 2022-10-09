Anchor Neural World Tops One Day Trading Volume of $85,317.00 (ANW)

Anchor Neural World (ANW) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Anchor Neural World token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Anchor Neural World has a market cap of $365,123.67 and approximately $85,317.00 worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anchor Neural World has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anchor Neural World alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Profile

Anchor Neural World launched on July 10th, 2019. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 tokens. Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation. The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @anwfoundation.

Anchor Neural World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World (ANW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anchor Neural World has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 275,297,977.0183 in circulation. The last known price of Anchor Neural World is 0.00135983 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $50,643.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://an-va.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Neural World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Neural World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Neural World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Neural World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Neural World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.