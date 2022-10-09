Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Raised to €70.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.14.

BUD opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,286,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,804 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $143,828,000 after buying an additional 2,034,332 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,060,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,718,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

