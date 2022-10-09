Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) PT Raised to €47.00

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €44.00 ($44.90) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

APEMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Aperam from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Aperam Price Performance

Aperam stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.89. Aperam has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.04.

Aperam Dividend Announcement

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 15.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Aperam’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

