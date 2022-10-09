Aries Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,056 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.20. 1,587,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,935. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.51 and its 200-day moving average is $299.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.40.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

