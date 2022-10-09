Aries Wealth Management Invests $866,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,508,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of VOO traded down $9.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,168,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,876. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $328.12 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.