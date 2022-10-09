Aries Wealth Management Makes New $652,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.33.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $9.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.48. 1,577,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,629. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.46 and a 200-day moving average of $269.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

