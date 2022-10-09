Aries Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,690 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INDB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 48,961 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Independent Bank by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $2,821,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 361,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,513,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INDB traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.23. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.52.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $172.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.28%.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at $647,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $75,383.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,058 shares of company stock worth $350,236 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INDB shares. Compass Point increased their price target on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

