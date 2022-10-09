Aries Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 20,826 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $74.64. 2,964,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,191. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average of $76.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $81.83.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

