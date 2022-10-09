Aries Wealth Management Takes $2.69 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.2% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 5,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.7% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:TMO traded down $16.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $523.61. The company had a trading volume of 976,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $558.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.46. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

