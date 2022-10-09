Aries Wealth Management Takes $5.52 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,518,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 108,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,525,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,507. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.79.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

