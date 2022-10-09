Aries Wealth Management Takes $635,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in BlackRock by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BLK stock traded down $21.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $550.40. 626,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $659.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $654.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $543.23 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.00.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.