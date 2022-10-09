Aries Wealth Management Takes Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 424.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 651,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,603,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Performance

TREX stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.54. 1,339,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,299. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

