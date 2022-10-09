Arkania Protocol (ANIA) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Arkania Protocol (ANIA) traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Arkania Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arkania Protocol has a market capitalization of $30,207.34 and approximately $36,420.00 worth of Arkania Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arkania Protocol has traded 71.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Arkania Protocol Profile

Arkania Protocol was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Arkania Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,534,272 tokens. The official message board for Arkania Protocol is medium.com/@arkaniaprotocol. The official website for Arkania Protocol is arkania.io. Arkania Protocol’s official Twitter account is @arkania_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arkania Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arkania Protocol (ANIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Arkania Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Arkania Protocol is 0.0023738 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arkania.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arkania Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arkania Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arkania Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

