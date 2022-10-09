Arweave (AR) Hits Market Capitalization of $295.84 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. Arweave has a total market cap of $295.84 million and $24.80 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $8.86 or 0.00045531 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,456.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.02 or 0.00601413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00257119 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005383 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave (AR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Arweave has a current supply of 63,190,435 with 33,394,701 in circulation. The last known price of Arweave is 8.87158842 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $7,550,832.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.arweave.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

