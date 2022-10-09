AS Roma Fan Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.85 Million (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AS Roma Fan Token token can now be purchased for about $3.71 or 0.00019093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00086943 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00067423 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00018065 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00030082 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007912 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000270 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token (CRYPTO:ASR) uses the hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,262,678 tokens. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma.

AS Roma Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. AS Roma Fan Token has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 2,262,678 in circulation. The last known price of AS Roma Fan Token is 3.72453067 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,553,905.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.socios.com/asroma/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AS Roma Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AS Roma Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

