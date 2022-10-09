Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 1,822,773 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 195.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822,773 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $79,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,071,000 after acquiring an additional 707,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,073,000 after acquiring an additional 617,400 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $11,503,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after buying an additional 367,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,746,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,339. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.33. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.26) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 20.99 EPS for the current year.

PBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.