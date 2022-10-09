Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 273,009 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 2,747.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,946 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,009 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.47% of Signature Bank worth $50,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 74.1% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 85,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36,301 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 15.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 500.0% during the second quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 167,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $4.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.99. 467,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,900. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.43 and a 200-day moving average of $205.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.20. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut their target price on Signature Bank to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens cut their target price on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

