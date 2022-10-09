Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,736,322 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.32% of Southwestern Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,209,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696,595 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. Finally, Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $53,227,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SWN stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 27,645,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,696,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWN. Scotiabank raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.