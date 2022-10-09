Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,578 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for approximately 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.44% of Biogen worth $130,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Biogen by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after buying an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Biogen by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Biogen by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.38.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.89. 1,778,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,624. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.41. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $288.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

