Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272,348 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for about 0.8% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.84% of First Republic Bank worth $218,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,114,000 after acquiring an additional 522,813 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,823,000 after acquiring an additional 547,281 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.07.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of FRC traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $137.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.70 and a 200 day moving average of $151.96. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $130.35 and a twelve month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

