Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 494,460 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 788,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,460 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $66,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Centene by 145.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,626,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,381. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.21 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus started coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.85.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

