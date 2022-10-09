Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 687,026 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 944.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 759,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,026 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $47,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 70,870 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE BJ traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $70.21. 1,596,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,410. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.69. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.07.

Insider Activity

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,472,636. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

