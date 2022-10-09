Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 686.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,547 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.57% of Teledyne Technologies worth $100,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $174,390,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $140,332,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,174,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208,809 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 146.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,689,000 after purchasing an additional 131,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $61,361,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDY traded down $8.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.13. 206,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,477. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $337.06 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $376.33 and a 200 day moving average of $400.55.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.61 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

