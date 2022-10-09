Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,578,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,670 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.33% of Suncor Energy worth $160,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 61.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,599 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $204,761,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $114,120,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,752,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

