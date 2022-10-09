Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 969,976 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 254.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,351,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969,976 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $111,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.61. 1,072,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,951. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $73.35 and a one year high of $127.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day moving average of $93.58.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,886,556.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

