Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 284,946 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284,946 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of S&P Global worth $60,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on S&P Global to $386.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.71.

NYSE SPGI traded down $11.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.53. 2,098,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.23. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.61 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

