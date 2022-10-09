Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNOB traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 80,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $889.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.21.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $78.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

