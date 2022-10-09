AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth $2,427,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AutoNation by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 47,360 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 10.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.2% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,284,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 21,989 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $2,650,334.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,701,586 shares in the company, valued at $928,272,160.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,284,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 843,646 shares of company stock valued at $96,496,670. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

AN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.82. 1,603,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,138. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.72. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.44.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

