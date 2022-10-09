AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 0.9% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,495,000 after acquiring an additional 144,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,578 shares of company stock valued at $22,994,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,364.53.

AutoZone stock traded down $41.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,174.00. 139,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,530. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,186.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,116.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,649.59 and a 1-year high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $35.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

