Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Axonics stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 0.44. Axonics has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $3,099,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $3,099,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,544,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,178.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,960 shares of company stock worth $11,951,109. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,882,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Axonics by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 673,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,162,000 after acquiring an additional 340,405 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,161,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 993,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,214,000 after buying an additional 291,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 126.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,190,000 after buying an additional 278,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

