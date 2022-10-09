Baby Saitama Inu Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $711,720.24 (BABYSAITAM)

Baby Saitama Inu (BABYSAITAM) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Baby Saitama Inu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Baby Saitama Inu has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. Baby Saitama Inu has a market capitalization of $711,720.24 and approximately $10,992.00 worth of Baby Saitama Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010223 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Baby Saitama Inu Profile
Baby Saitama Inu’s official Twitter account is @BabySaitamaERC.
Buying and Selling Baby Saitama Inu
Receive News & Updates for Baby Saitama Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Saitama Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.