Bankroll Vault Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,335.00 (VLT)

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Bankroll Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges. Bankroll Vault has a total market capitalization of $196,557.68 and $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bankroll Vault has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,482.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021026 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00278127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00138814 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.91 or 0.00748913 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.51 or 0.00603154 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00255583 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

About Bankroll Vault

Bankroll Vault is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official website is bankroll.network. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

