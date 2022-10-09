Bao Finance (BAO) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.87 Million

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $89,783.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, "Bao Finance (BAO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://bao.finance/."

