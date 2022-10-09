Barclays Analysts Give BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 700 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BP.B has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

Shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 167 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 176.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 175.37. The company has a market capitalization of £33.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 162 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 194.90 ($2.36).

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

