Barclays Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €102.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €102.00 ($104.08) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on SAP in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($109.18) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on SAP in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on SAP in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

ETR SAP opened at €86.73 ($88.50) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. SAP has a twelve month low of €79.58 ($81.20) and a twelve month high of €129.74 ($132.39). The company has a market cap of $101.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is €87.37 and its 200 day moving average is €91.27.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

