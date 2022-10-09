Barclays Lowers Cactus (NYSE:WHD) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Cactus Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:WHD opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.88. Cactus has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.11 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Cactus’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after buying an additional 94,603 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cactus by 14.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,438,000 after buying an additional 365,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cactus by 85.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after buying an additional 930,673 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,000,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,529,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,758,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,813,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

