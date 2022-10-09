Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 910 ($11.00) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 742 ($8.97) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 934 ($11.29).

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Down 0.2 %

LON PSON opened at GBX 904.40 ($10.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 882.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 805.86. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 571 ($6.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 932.60 ($11.27). The stock has a market cap of £6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 2,512.22.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Pearson

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Pearson’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

In other news, insider Sally Johnson acquired 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

About Pearson

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.