Barry Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,921 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,781 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.5% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,215,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,335,148. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

