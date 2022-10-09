Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 118,412 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,412 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.35. 3,755,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,555. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.