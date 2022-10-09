Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning Trading Down 3.3 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

NYSE GLW traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $30.46. 4,182,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,842,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.