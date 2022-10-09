BEAGLE INU (BEAGLE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BEAGLE INU (BEAGLE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One BEAGLE INU token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BEAGLE INU has a market capitalization of $5,058.27 and approximately $11,394.00 worth of BEAGLE INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BEAGLE INU has traded up 42.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BEAGLE INU

BEAGLE INU’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. BEAGLE INU’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BEAGLE INU is beagleinu.finance. BEAGLE INU’s official Twitter account is @beagleinu_token. The Reddit community for BEAGLE INU is https://reddit.com/r/beagleinu_token.

Buying and Selling BEAGLE INU

According to CryptoCompare, “BEAGLE INU (BEAGLE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BEAGLE INU has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BEAGLE INU is 0.00000529 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beagleinu.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEAGLE INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEAGLE INU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEAGLE INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

