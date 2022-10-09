Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,719 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,296,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,086. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.93.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

